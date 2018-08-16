1/11 Atal Bihari Vajpayee with then Defence Minister George Fernandes and Indian scientists APJ Abdul Kalam, head of the India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and R. Chidambaram, Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission waving to soldiers in Pokhran. Vajpayee passed away on 16 August at the age of 93 years. Reuters Atal Bihari Vajpayee with then Defence Minister George Fernandes and Indian scientists APJ Abdul...

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, sit during a meeting with allies to discuss the party's plans after the United Front government fell in New Delhi in April 1997. Reuters

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a rally in New Delhi held in February 1998. Reuters

Atal Behari Vajpayee looks away as Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif talks to an assistant on 29 July, during the opening ceremony of the three-day summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) in Colombo in July 1998. The summit was held after India conducted the Pokhran nuckear tests in May. Reuters

Atal Bihari Vajpayee meets with the crew members of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane - D Sharan (right), captain of the plane, and flight engineer Jaggia (centre) while then Junior civil aviation minister CL Gupta (second-left) looks on in New Delhi on 1 January, 2000. Reuters

Atal Bihari Vajpayee pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war during remembrance ceremonies at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi on 26 July, 2000. Reuters

Former US president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton welcome Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the White House in Washington on 17 September, 2000 for a state dinner. Reuters

Former US president George W. Bush, at a press conference with Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Grand Foyer of the White House on 9 November, 2001. Bush was in the middle of a week long offensive aimed at garnering support for his war on terrorism from coalition nations. Reuters

Atal Bihari Vajpayee surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, arrives at the Parliament on 14 December, 2001, a day after five attackers stormed inside and killed seven people before being gunned down. Reuters

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi wave at supporters prior to national polls in Bhuj, Gujarat on 14 January, 2004. Vajpayee had renewed a call for peace between Hindus and Muslims, after the country had witnessed violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Reuters