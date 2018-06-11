1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Ranjan Bhattacharya, the foster son-in-law of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Vajpayee has been admitted to AIIMS for a routine check-up, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Ranjan Bhattacharya, the foster son-in-law of former prime...

2/4 BJP president Amit Shah arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday evening. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Health Minister JP Nadda were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader. PTI

3/4 Security personnel manage a crowd gathered outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to a report, the 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria. PTI