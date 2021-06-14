At Italy's oldest music conservatory, students continue playing behind glass panels to curb COVID-19 [Photos]
The pandemic, which struck Lombardy first in Italy, and Italy first in the West, cast the 1,700 students asunder. For the first months of total lockdown, they could only follow classes online.
Linda Facchinetti plays her flute behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image via AP/Antonio Calanni
Jazz orchestra musicians and singers wear face masks and practise at the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory's cloister before a rehearsal, in Milan, Italy. Image via AP/Antonio Calanni
Giuseppe Verdi jazz orchestra musicians and singers play their instruments behind a transparent panel. Image via AP/Antonio Calanni
A musician plays his saxophone before playing a rehearsal. Image via AP/Antonio Calanni
Whatever the instrument, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory have been playing behind transparent screens during much of the pandemic. Image via AP/Antonio Calanni