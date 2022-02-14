Assembly Elections 2022: People in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa flash their fingers after casting their votes

4/11

The BJP has pinned its hopes on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. Image Courtesy: @pushkardhami/Twitter