Assembly Elections 2022: People in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa flash their fingers after casting their votes
While Uttarakhand and Goa are seeing a single-phase of polling, this is the second phase for the western state of UP. Results for all will be announced on 10 March
Voters queued up in long lines to cast their vote in Uttarakhand, Goa and in phase two of the UP Assembly elections. In Uttarakhand, polling to the 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts of Uttarakhand began amid tight security on Monday morning. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali chairman Acharya Balkrishna show off their inked finger after casting their vote in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. AFP
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state since its creation in 2000. A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents. There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8.624 locations. AP
As many as 36,095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state. AFP
The BJP has pinned its hopes on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. Image Courtesy: @pushkardhami/Twitter
Six polling booths for the differently abled have also been set up in the state to ensure that no citizen is left out. Image Courtesy: @UttarakhandCEO/Twitter
In Goa too, polling was underway for the 40 Assembly seats. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state. AP
Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene. To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters. AP
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is all smiles after casting his vote. The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country. Image Courtesy: @DrPramodPSawant/Twitter
The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. Image Courtesy: @CEO_Goa/Twitter
Phase 2 of voting in Uttar Pradesh also saw people out in large numbers. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Image Courtesy: @ceoup/Twitter