Assembly election results 2022: Four big wins for BJP, so 'Holi Hai'
Sweets, drums, colour and sheer joy and happiness. BJP workers across the country celebrated their party's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur
1/10
It's a good day for the BJP. The saffron party won four of the five Assembly elections, prompting their workers and followers to celebrate in a big way. Yogi Adityanath too joined in to the celebrations in Lucknow after counting showed that the BJP had crossed the majority mark comfortably. AFP
2/10
The BJP workers celebrated their win in Manipur, UP, Uttarakhand and Goa with gulal. AP
3/10
BJP workers celebrate the party's win in Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow. AP
4/10
Celebrations took place across the country. Everywhere one looked, they could see BJP flags being waved and chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' rung out loud. PTI
5/10
BJP supporters dance in celebration, as the party wins the UP Assembly elections at Gallamandi Naubasta, in Kanpur. PTI
6/10
The sounds of drums reverberated all across the country as the BJP won in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. PTI
7/10
A BJP worker displays party symbol with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. AP
8/10
JP supporters celebrate after the party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi. PTI
9/10
BJP supporters celebrate as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, in Kanpur district. PTI
10/10
Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate in Lucknow. AP