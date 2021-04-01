West Bengal witnesses sporadic violence, polling largely peaceful in Assam; both states see high turnout [Photos]
The second phase of elections concluded in the key states of Assam and West Bengal on Thursday with both states recording high polling percentage. Twitter@CEOAssam
However, sporadic violence and allegations of poll rigging by the BJP and the ruling TMC marred the democratic exercise in West Bengal. AP
The newsmaker of the day was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who termed the election process "the worst" she has seen in her life and accused the EC of blatantly siding with the BJP. AP
Assam, which once reeled under the impact of militancy and extremism, recorded peaceful polling by and large. AP
Voters were found wearing masks and maintaining social distance as they stood inside the rings drawn at six feet distance outside the polling stations. AP
The provisional data until late evening showed that Assam polled 76.96% in the second phase, while West Bengal recorded a turnout of 80.43%. AP
In Assam, the key political highlight of the day was BJP strongman and state's home minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being served a show-cause notice by the poll panel following a Congress complaint. AP