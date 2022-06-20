Assam submerged: Heavy rains bring eastern state to standstill, leave 73 dead and 43 lakh affected
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Assam with the situation being dubbed critical, affecting a population of nearly 43 lakh in 33 of its 35 districts. AP
The toll in the ongoing flood and landslides in the state increased to 73 on Monday. The dead included two policemen, including an officer in-charge of a police station in Nagaon district who had gone to help marooned people but were swept away. Their bodies were fished out in the early hours of Monday. AP
Assam has been reeling from massive floods after heavy torrential rains over the past few weeks made the Brahmaputra River break its banks, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. AFP
The Assam administration has begun the process of airlifting food and fuel by military helicopters to some parts of the state that have been badly affected. AFP
Nearly 1.9 lakh people have taken shelter in 744 relief camps. Relief materials have been distributed from 403 temporary centres to affected people who have not moved into the camps. AP
According to officials, about 30,000 people have been evacuated so far by the NDRF, SDRF, police and other agencies. AP
According to the Central Water Commission bulletin, Kopili river is flowing above the high flood level at Kampur in Nagaon district, Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri. Subansiri, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki Barak and Kushiara rivers are flowing above their danger levels. AFP
Flooding has also been reported from the urban areas of Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metro), Karimganj, Nalbari and Udalguri, while landslides trigerred by heavy rains have taken place at Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup (M) and Karimganj districts during the past 24 hours. AFP