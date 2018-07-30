1/5 Hundreds waited outside centres of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the government released the final draft of the list of "Indian citizens" on Monday. Reuters Hundreds waited outside centres of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the government...

2/5 The NRC was first released in 1951 to differentiate between illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who came to India to escape persecution in their country, and residents of the state. Citizens of Assam were required to prove that their families lived in Assam before 24 March, 1971, a day before the Bangladesh Liberation War. Reuters The NRC was first released in 1951 to differentiate between illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who...

3/5 The final NRC draft that was released on Monday included the names of 2.89 crore people who had applied to have their citizenship verified. The list has left out 41 lakh people. Reuters The final NRC draft that was released on Monday included the names of 2.89 crore people who had...

4/5 Several Bengali-speaking Muslims are likely to not find their names on the NRC, even though Assam has been their home for decades. Abdul Suban (pictured above) was categorised as a "doubtful voter" in the NRC. Reuters Several Bengali-speaking Muslims are likely to not find their names on the NRC, even though Assam...