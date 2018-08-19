1/6
India's Bajrang Punia reacts after winning the Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65 kg final against Japan's Daichi Takatani. AFP
2/6
India's Apurvi Chandela, left, and Ravi Kumar celebrate with their bronze medal during awards ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final shooting event. AP
3/6
India's Udita plays the ball past Indonesia players during India's 8-0 win over Indonesia in the women's hockey pool B match. AFP
4/6
The Indian women's basketball team lost their second match of the tournament 61-84 to Chinese Taipei. AFP
5/6
The Indian women's kabaddi team was too much for Japan, who lost by a scoreline of 12-43. AFP
The Indian women's kabaddi team was too much for Japan, who lost by a scoreline of 12-43. AFP
6/6
The Indian women's handball team lost to China in their Group A match. The Indians were unable to hold off China's attack, losing 36-21 to remain rooted at the bottom of the table. AFP
