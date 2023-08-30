Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan get the better of Nepal in tournament opener
Check out photos from the first game of 2023 Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal.
Babar Azam led from the front with a knock of 151 to help Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup opener in Multan on Wednesday. AP
Iftikhar Ahmed too joined the party with an unbeaten 109 to lead Pakistan to 342/6. AP
Iftikhar and Babar Azam put up 214 runs, Pakistan’s highest fifth-wicket stand in ODIs. Image: X / @TheRealPCB
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan scored 44 runs from 50 balls. PTI
In Nepal’s reply, Shadab Khan, with four wickets, was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers, while Shaheen Afridi picked two wickets. X / @ TheRealPCB