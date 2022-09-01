Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli anchor India to big win against Hong Kong
Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs
1/5
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli unveiled a brilliant batting performance against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture. The two batters stitched an unbeaten stand of 98 runs for the third wicket as India posted 192/2 in 20 overs. AP
2/5
Virat Kohli notched up 59* off 44 which included three maximums and a four. AP
3/5
Suryakumar Yadav was on a roll as he hammered the Hong Kong bowlers all around the park and smashed an unbeaten 68 off 26. The right-hander struck six sixes and as many fours. AP
4/5
Later, Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and eventually restricted the opponents to 152/5 in 20 overs. AP
5/5
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 1/15 in 4 overs. AP