Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka script stunning win against Afghanistan

Set 176 for victory, Sri Lanka leaned on an attacking 62-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (35) and Mendis (36) to achieve their target with five balls to spare

FirstCricket Staff September 04, 2022 00:45:48 IST
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022. The Lankan team chased down a target of 176 runs in the final over. AP
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022. The Lankan team chased down a target of 176 runs in the final over. AP
Sri Lanka started off the chase in a decent manner with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis putting up a partnership of 62 runs in just over 6 overs before Mendis was eventually out. AP
Sri Lanka started off the chase in a decent manner with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis putting up a partnership of 62 runs in just over 6 overs before Mendis was eventually out. AP
Afghanistan picked up wickets at regular intervals to push Sri Lanka on the back foot. AP
Afghanistan picked up wickets at regular intervals to push Sri Lanka on the back foot. AP
But Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa got them back in the hunt with some aggressive batting. While Gunathilaka scored 33 off 20, Rajapaksa struck 31 off 14. AP
But Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa got them back in the hunt with some aggressive batting. While Gunathilaka scored 33 off 20, Rajapaksa struck 31 off 14. AP
Earlier, Afghanistan lost an early wicket after Zazai was dismissed. AP
Earlier, Afghanistan lost an early wicket after Zazai was dismissed. AP
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided the resistance. Gurbaz went on to score 84 off 45. AP
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided the resistance. Gurbaz went on to score 84 off 45. AP
But Sri Lanka pulled things back in their favour in the death overs and restricted the opposition to 175/6 in 20 overs. AP
But Sri Lanka pulled things back in their favour in the death overs and restricted the opposition to 175/6 in 20 overs. AP