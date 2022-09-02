Photos

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka pull off massive victory to eliminate Bangladesh, qualify for Super Fours

Check out photos from the Asia Cup 2022group match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff September 02, 2022 01:05:29 IST
Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling victory over Bangladesh by two wickets in a Group B contest of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. With win, Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four stage, joining Afghanistan and India. AP
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. Bangladesh’s top-scorer was Afif Hossain (39 runs off 22 balls) as they posted 183/7 from 20 overs. AP
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis won the Player of the Match ward for his 37-ball knock of 60, that consisted of four fours and three sixes. AP
Dasun Shanaka’s knock of 45 ended up on the winning side. AFP
Bangladesh’s T20I debutant Ebadot Hossain collected three wickets in his first two overs, but ended his four overs with expensive figures of 3/51. AP
