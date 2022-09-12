Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka lift title for sixth time after win over Pakistan in finale
Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title
Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to clinch the Asia Cup 2022 title in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 171, the Pakistan side was bowled out for 147 in 20 overs. AP
Pramod Madushan scalped four wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga had three to his name. AP
Pakistan had a struggling start to the proceedings as they lost Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early in the chase. AP
Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar tried to steady the ship for the side. But Iftikhar’s departure saw wickets falling at regular intervals for Pakistan. AP
Earlier, Sri Lanka too didn’t have a great start to the proceedings as they were reduced to 58/5 at one stage. AP
But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa along with Wanindu Hasaranga who chipped in with important runs. Rajapaksa remained unbeaten at 71 off 45 to take his side to 170/6 in 20 overs. AP