Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka claim bragging rights against Pakistan in Super Four contest ahead of Sunday's final
Check out photos from the Asia Cup Super Four clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
1/6
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 by five wickets. The two teams will again meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday. AP
2/6
Sri Lanka won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam (30) was Pakistan’s top-scorer as they folded up for 121. AP
3/6
Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/21. AP
4/6
Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the dismissal of Babar Azam with his teammates. AP
5/6
Sri Lanka were off to a shaky start, losing three wickets within the powerplay phase. However, opener Pathum Nissanka (55*) stood firm to see Sri Lanka cross the finish line with three overs and five wickets to spare. AP
6/6
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva on their win during Super Four. AP