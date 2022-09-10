Photos

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka claim bragging rights against Pakistan in Super Four contest ahead of Sunday's final

Check out photos from the Asia Cup Super Four clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

FirstCricket Staff September 10, 2022 02:10:54 IST
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 by five wickets. The two teams will again meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday. AP
Sri Lanka won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam (30) was Pakistan’s top-scorer as they folded up for 121. AP
Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/21. AP
Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the dismissal of Babar Azam with his teammates. AP
Sri Lanka were off to a shaky start, losing three wickets within the powerplay phase. However, opener Pathum Nissanka (55*) stood firm to see Sri Lanka cross the finish line with three overs and five wickets to spare. AP
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva on their win during Super Four. AP
