Photos

Asia Cup 2022: Clinical Afghanistan get off to winning start after thumping Sri Lanka in opener

Check out photos from the Asia Cup 2022 opening contest between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff August 28, 2022 01:47:44 IST
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. AP
1/6
Sri Lanka were put into bat by Afghanistan. Charith Asalanka endured a horrific start to his Asia Cup campaign after he was dismissed for a golden duck. AP
2/6
Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa was his team&#8217;s top-scorer in the match with 38 runs as his side was bowled out for 105. AP
3/6
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi registered figures of 3/11, his best figures in T20I cricket. AP
4/6
Skipper Mohammad Nabi scalped a couple of wickets for Afghanistan, removing Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana. AP
5/6
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai forged an 83-run stand for the first wicket. Zazai would remain unbeaten with Najibullah Zadran at the other end to take Afghanistan home with 59 balls to spare. AP
6/6
