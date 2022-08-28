Asia Cup 2022: Clinical Afghanistan get off to winning start after thumping Sri Lanka in opener
Check out photos from the Asia Cup 2022 opening contest between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
1/6
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. AP
2/6
Sri Lanka were put into bat by Afghanistan. Charith Asalanka endured a horrific start to his Asia Cup campaign after he was dismissed for a golden duck. AP
3/6
Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa was his team’s top-scorer in the match with 38 runs as his side was bowled out for 105. AP
4/6
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi registered figures of 3/11, his best figures in T20I cricket. AP
5/6
Skipper Mohammad Nabi scalped a couple of wickets for Afghanistan, removing Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana. AP
6/6
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai forged an 83-run stand for the first wicket. Zazai would remain unbeaten with Najibullah Zadran at the other end to take Afghanistan home with 59 balls to spare. AP