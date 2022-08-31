Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Spinners, Najibullah Zadran's cameo take Afghans into Super 4s
A fine performance from the spinners and an impactful cameo from Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan record a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup
Afghanistan continued the winning run in Asia Cup 2022 as they defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to march into the Super four stage. AP
Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran put up an unbeaten stand of 69 runs for the fourth wicket to take the side home. While Najibullah remained unbeaten at 43 off 17, Ibrahim scored 42* off 41. AP
Bangladesh managed to pick early wickets and left Afghanistan in a spot of bother at 62/3. AP
Earlier, in the day Rashid Khan and Mujeeb rattled the opposition. Bangladesh were restricted to 127/7 in 20 overs. Rashid scalped three wickets for 22 in 4 overs. AP
Mosaddek Hossain was the pick of the batters for his side as he scored 48* in 31 balls. AP
Mujeeb also bagged a three-for for his side. AP