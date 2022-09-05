Ash ash everywhere: Brazil’s Amazon Forest sees worst fires in a decade
As per government data, wildfires in the Amazon rainforest have surged by 12.3 per cent since last year. Experts blame the rise in blazes on rampant deforestation. President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for his failure to combat illegal deforestation
View of a burnt area in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. According to government data, this year’s wildfires are the worst the country has seen in a decade, surpassing the fires of August 2019 that had drawn global attention. AFP
Aerial view of a deforested and burning patch of the Amazon rainforest in the region of Labrea. The National space research agency, INPE said that its satellites had recorded 33,116 fires in the forest in the first 30 days of August, making it the worst since 2010. AFP
Fires spread across the forest through the night. According to a report by Reuters, wildfires recorded last month were up by 12.3 per cent since August 2021. AFP
Smoke from wildfires rises up in Amazon rainforests. Experts say that forest fires are caused due to illegal deforestation. About 20 per cent of the areas that have burned in the Amazon were recently deforested, according to a report by Al Jazeera. AFP
Aerial view of the city of Porto Velho in Brazil covered in smoke caused by wildfires. The country’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for not taking enough measures to combat illegal deforestation. AFP
Aerial view of the deforested and burning area of the Amazon rainforest. Fires started to spread rapidly in August this year following a period of unprecedented rainfall. AFP