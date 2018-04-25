1/5 Security personnel stand guard outside Jodhpur Central Jail. A special court in Jodhpur on Wednesday convicted self-styled godman Asaram for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013 and sentenced him to a prison term for life till his natural death. PTI Security personnel stand guard outside Jodhpur Central Jail. A special court in Jodhpur on...

2/5 Sajjan Raj Surana, lawyer of Asaram talks to the media. The court also awarded 20 years in jail each to Asaram's warden Shilpi and associate Sharad. The court, however, acquitted Asaram's 'sevadar' Shiva and cook Sharad. PTI Sajjan Raj Surana, lawyer of Asaram talks to the media. The court also awarded 20 years in jail...

3/5 Followers of Asaram attend a special prayer for his release in Ahmedabad. According to the complaint made by the survivor, Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013. The father of the survivor welcomed the judgment, saying he hoped the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped also got justice. PTI Followers of Asaram attend a special prayer for his release in Ahmedabad. According to the...

4/5 Gujarat police personnel deployed outside the Ahmedabad ashram of self-styled godman Asaram. The 77-year-old godman and two others were convicted under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. PTI Gujarat police personnel deployed outside the Ahmedabad ashram of self-styled godman Asaram. The...