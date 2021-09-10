As trial against accused in Paris attacks begins, a look at how the 'night of terror' unfolded
20 members of terrorist group Islamic State are being tried for launching six distinct attacks -- four suicide bombings and shootings at four locations in and around the city that left at least 130 people dead
1/8
On November 13, three gunmen, belonging to the Islamic State group, stormed the Bataclan concert hall where Californian rock group Eagles of Death Metal was playing. The 1,500-seat Bataclan hall was sold out. Eighty-nine people died as the men fired Kalashnikov-type assault rifles into the crowd. At least 99 others were taken to hospital in a critical condition. AP
2/8
Rows of people were mown down by gunfire or were forced to drop to the ground to avoid being shot. It was after three hours and gunfire from both the attackers and the police that the siege ended after the police entered the building. AP
3/8
The first of three explosions occurred outside the Stade de France stadium on the northern fringe of Paris where France were playing Germany in an international football friendly. After being refused to enter the stadium, a man wearing a suicide belt backed away from the guards and detonated the explosives. The bomber and a passer-by were killed. Shortly, two other explosions took place near the stadium. AP
4/8
Other attacks unfolded nearer to the centre of town, around popular nightlife spots. The first took place in the 10th district (arrondissement). Witnesses described how a gunman turned his gun on a restaurant and opened fire. The next reports of shootings came from areas around. AP
5/8
Days after the deadly attacks, French police got a tip-off that two men involved in the incident were holed up in a house in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis. AP
6/8
The French police closed into the house where they were hiding. One of the men detonated his explosive vest, and they and a woman with them die. AP
7/8
Bullet holes and smashed windows are pictured on the back side of the house after an intervention of security forces against a group of extremists in Saint-Denis, near Paris. AP
8/8
Salah Abdeslam, centre, was arrested by police on March 18, 2016 and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighbourhood of Brussels. Salah had dropped the stadium bombers off and whose brother was one of the restaurant attackers. AP