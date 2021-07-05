4/9

Louis Réard advertised his design for a brief two-piece swimsuit as "smaller than the world's smallest swimsuit" — a nod to a design by compatriot Jacques Heim. Réard named his design after Bikini Atoll, where the US had tested nuclear weapons for the first time on 1 July 1946. Réard wanted his bikini to become as much of a talking point. However, while the bikini garnered attention, it also attracted controversy and backlash. Still, its impact was seen on other styles of swimsuits as well, which became more daring. (Seen here) A woman poses on the beach in Haiti, circa 1950s. Image via Shutterstock/Igor Golovniov