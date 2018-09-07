1/5
Vidheyan, based on Malayalam writer Zacharia's Bhaskara Pattelarum Ente Jeevithavum, explored the master-slave dialectic, where Mammootty played the role of a tyranical landlord Bhaskara Pattelar. Twitter
Mammootty's portrayal of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer in 1990 film Mathilukal won the actor the National Award. Facebook
Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, based on a legend in the history of Chekavar warriors, won four National Awards, including one on Best actor, bagged by Mammootty in 1989. YouTube
Ponthan Mada, released in 1994, saw Naseeruddin Shah amd Mammootty come together where the former played a colonial landlord Sheema Thampuran and the latter, the so-called low-caste Ponthan Mada
Jabbar Patel's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar featured Mammootty as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a role that won the actor the National Film Award for Best Actor for 2000. Twitter
