5/7

Buyers were already waiting to make their bids on boxes of fish arrayed on the ground after being unloaded from the boats, where young boys working as deckhands assisted older men in sorting and washing their catch. The fish were then loaded onto horse-drawn carts for delivery to local markets. | In the picture: A fisherman climbs out of the hold as the boat's haul is sorted before delivery to market in Gaza City, on Sunday, 23 May, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/John Minchillo