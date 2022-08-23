As dry as a desert: China's rivers dry up as it battles most severe drought
With dried up rivers, dying crops and soaring mercury levels, China is currently witnessing the worst drought in six decades. On Sunday, authorities declared its first drought emergency amid soaring temperatures and acute water shortages
1/7
A dried patch of land that belongs to a lake in China's eastern Jiangsu province. A record-breaking drought in China has dried up many rivers in China, affecting the country's hydropower and halting shipping which has forced many factories to suspend operations. AFP
2/7
Water flows through narrow channels in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake. The drought has reduced the lake to just 25 per cent of its usual size. AFP
3/7
People carry umbrellas as they stand on the dried-up riverbed the Jialing River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality. According to a report by The Guardian, high temperatures have caused huge losses to the country, affecting 5.5 million people. AP
4/7
A dry chilli pepper sits on a dying plant at a farm in Longquan village. The government has issued its first drought emergency this year amid scorching heat. The National Weather Agency said on Saturday that drought-like conditions across China have significantly increased over the past few days. AP
5/7
A farmer walks through his dry farm in Longquan village. The heatwave in China has disrupted crop growth and has prompted some industries to save power. Authorities are sending drinking water tanks to areas where supplies have completely dried up. AP
6/7
An aerial view of a reservoir that ran empty after hot weather conditions accelerated the loss of water. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, rainfall in the Yangtze River basin area has drastically declined this year. AP
7/7
A man stands on the shallow riverbed of the Yangtze River. The river is the world's third largest river and caters to 400 million Chinese people. Water flow in the river is 50 per cent below average. AP