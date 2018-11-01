1/5 With Delhi's air quality on the brink of turning to 'severe' category, people took to streets, displaying placards during a protest staged by BJP ministers against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of deteriorating air condition outside Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. PTI With Delhi's air quality on the brink of turning to 'severe' category, people took to streets,...

2/5 BJP senior leader Vijay Goel and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra sharpened their attack on AAP government, accusing it of failing to protect the people from high levels of air pollution. They demanded a "Pollution Free Delhi" and the "Right to Breathe" clean air for Delhiites. PTI BJP senior leader Vijay Goel and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra sharpened their attack on AAP...

3/5 Meanwhile, president of Delhi BJP unit Manoj Tiwari has launched the #Mask4Life campaign. "At present the air is really bad. If the AAP continues to be in slumber, then sadly all of us in Delhi will have to wear a #Mask4Life. It's time we take steps on our own to fight this (sic)," Tiwari tweeted. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @ManojTiwariMP Meanwhile, president of Delhi BJP unit Manoj Tiwari has launched the #Mask4Life campaign. "At...

4/5 A cyclist rides through the heavy haze at Rajpath in New Delhi, where the air quality nosedived to severe category. About 44 joint teams from various agencies will be deployed from Thursday under Union Minister for Environment Harsh Vardhan's Delhi Clean Air Week campaign. PTI A cyclist rides through the heavy haze at Rajpath in New Delhi, where the air quality nosedived...