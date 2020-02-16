1/7 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, along with six legislators who took the oath of office. PTI AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi by Lt Governor Anil...

2/7 Manish Sisodia, who holds the number two position in the Delhi government as well as its purse strings, took oath as a minister in the new Kejriwal-led cabinet for the third time. The journalist-turned-activist-turned-politician held the Education, Finance, Planning Land and Building, Vigilance, Services and Women and Child Development portfolios in the previous tenure. PTI Manish Sisodia, who holds the number two position in the Delhi government as well as its purse...

3/7 In a departure from the tradition of taking oath in the name of God, Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet member Gopal Rai did it in the name of martyrs of the freedom struggle. Rai was the labour minister in the previous AAP government. He had also held the charge of general administration department. PTI In a departure from the tradition of taking oath in the name of God, Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet...

4/7 Other members of Kejriwal's cabinet also took oath in different ways. Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was the social welfare minister in the previous dispensation, took oath in the name of Lord Buddha while Imran Hussain took oath of office in the name of Allah and later oath of secrecy in the name of God . PTI Other members of Kejriwal's cabinet also took oath in different ways. Rajendra Pal Gautam, who...

5/7 After taking oath, Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" for smooth governance in the National Capital and said that he wants to work in coordination with the BJP-led Central government to make it a number-one city. "Your son has taken oath for the third time as Delhi chief minister. This is not my victory but yours," he told the crowd at the Ramlila Maidan. PTI After taking oath, Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" for smooth...

6/7 AAP supporters flocked to the venue in large numbers, some carrying the National Flag, some others carrying posters with slogans like "lage raho Kejriwal." An AAP volunteer carried a mace, the symbol of Hanuman. PTI AAP supporters flocked to the venue in large numbers, some carrying the National Flag, some...