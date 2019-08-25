1/5 BJP stalwart and former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday. His last rites were conducted at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday. AFP BJP stalwart and former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday. His...

2/5 His mortal remains were taken from his residence to the BJP headquarters, where political leaders paid tributes. AP His mortal remains were taken from his residence to the BJP headquarters, where political leaders...

3/5 Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the veteran leader at the BJP headquarters. AFP Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the veteran leader at the BJP headquarters. AFP

4/5 Shah was joined at the BJP headquarters by JP Nadda, Vasundhara Raje, Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders from the BJP as well as other parties. AFP Shah was joined at the BJP headquarters by JP Nadda, Vasundhara Raje, Venkaiah Naidu and other...