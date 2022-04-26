Artist's beautiful work at Venice will disintegrate, but the message will remain
Artist Saype has created this wonderful biodegradable landart painting on a floating barge using only biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins
1/5
Two hands shaking, a message of hope for the future in a world threatened by so many crises, the climate being one of them. That's the message behind French-Swiss artist -- real-name Guillaume Legros -- newest masterpiece, which is being showcased at the Venice Biennale. SAYPE/AFP
2/5
A part of Beyond Walls project, this artwork has been done on a floating barge. What's more unique about it, is that this fresco has been created using only biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. SAYPE/AFP
3/5
The artwork extends over an area of 8 by 30 metres. In a few days, the paint will disappear, the grass will be recycled and only the photos will remain. SAYPE/AFP
4/5
The artwork deals explicitly with climate change -- a tattoo that looks like a weather icon, a ring with the sun. SAYPE/AFP
5/5
Saype creates monumental frescoes on grass, earth, sand and snow. Inventor of an eco-responsible painting, he is recognised as the pioneer of an artistic movement that jointly honours street art and landart. His innovative approach and technique earned him a 2019 Forbes Magazine nomination as one of the 30 most influential people under 30 in art and culture. AFP