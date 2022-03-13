Artists across world take on Russia with paint brushes and colours
Artists across the world have taken to their pencils and paint brushes to spread the message of no war since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February
1/6
This photograph taken on 4 March, 2022 shows a street art painting created by French street artist Kelu Abstract dedicated to the Ukrainian people after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Paris. AFP
2/6
People walks pass the mural "No to war" by muralist Maximiliano Bagnasco in Buenos Aires on 5 March, 2022. AFP
3/6
“Paper Planes” protest organised by Ukrainian artists at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City on 5 March, 2022. Instagram/@ tanya posternak
4/6
A man walks past a mural by Berlin-based street artist Eme Freethinker featuring Russian and Ukrainian youths embracing, in Berlin on 28 February, 2022. AFP
5/6
Berlin-based Colombian street artist Arte Vilu works on a mural featuring a Ukrainian woman in traditional dress, in Berlin on 28 February, 2022. AFP
6/6
French street artist and painter Christian Guemy (R) known as C215 poses in front of his fresco depicting a Ukrainian young girl with a quote attributed to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky “I really don't want my photos in your offices, because I am neither a god nor an icon, but rather a servant of the Nation. Instead, hang pictures of your children and look at them whenever you want to make a decision. AFP