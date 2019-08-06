1/7 The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and passed another bill approving the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories, amid protests by the Opposition. Reuters The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the...

2/7 Activists of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad celebrated at Delhi University after the decision and thanked the Central government for it. Reuters Activists of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad celebrated at Delhi University...

3/7 "This is a real union of Jammu and Kashmir and India. It reflects the strong will of the government. ABVP for decades had been continuously demanding the removal of Article 370," National Joint-organising Secretary of ABVP Sriniwas said. Reuters "This is a real union of Jammu and Kashmir and India. It reflects the strong will of the...

4/7 Despite the prohibitory orders, the public in large welcomed Centre’s decision for giving permanent burial to this law in Jammu. They raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Reuters Despite the prohibitory orders, the public in large welcomed Centre’s decision for giving...

5/7 Meanwhile, some Left organisations on Monday protested against the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 on Parliament Street, a few metres away from where a small right-wing group Azad Hind Fauj was celebrating the decision, sources said. Reuters Meanwhile, some Left organisations on Monday protested against the Centre's move to revoke...

6/7 In solidarity with the situation in Kashmir, the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA) cancelled its protest scheduled for August 7 demanding a hike in fellowship for research scholars. Reuters In solidarity with the situation in Kashmir, the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association...