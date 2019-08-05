1/5 Six columns of the Indian Army's Tiger Division were deployed in Jammu city on Monday to maintain law and order after the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In this picture, policemen can be seen patrolling a street at Raghunath Bazar in Jammu. PTI Six columns of the Indian Army's Tiger Division were deployed in Jammu city on Monday to maintain...

2/5 While the decision by the Central government to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status sent a wave of jubilation among government supporters and others, it also provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Seen here, Union home minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session. PTI

3/5 Police, assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were deployed across the Jammu region early on Monday. The security forces strictly enforced the prohibitory orders issued by the deputy commissioners, who also ordered the closure of all educational institutions. PTI

4/5 Roads in Jammu wore a deserted look with shops and business establishments closed as all the main roads were closed with barbed wire. People with emergencies were allowed to move after proper checking and frisking. PTI