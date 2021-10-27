Art for a cause: Brazilian artist paints mural from ashes collected from Amazon fires

2/5

Mundano collected 200 kilograms of ashes from different areas affected by fires to create the mural on a building close to Avenida Paulista, the main avenue running through Brazil's largest city. The ashes came from the Amazon jungle, the Pantanal wetlands, the Atlantic Forest and the Cerrado savannah. The work represents Vinicius Curva de Vento, a firefighter that Mundano saw with his own eyes fighting the flames in the Cerrado savanna. At the foot of the firefighter lies a crocodile skeleton and tree trunks. AFP