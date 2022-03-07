Art attack: Ukraine's museums, galleries scramble to save country's cultural heritage
In some places, Ukrainians are wrapping up statues in foam and fireproof material whilst other museums are safely moving their collections to basements and shelters
As the Russian invasion continues, efforts to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage have stepped up. In the historic city of Lviv, statues are being wrapped up in foam and fireproof material. Volunteers have joined up with city workers and builders in the movement to defend the rich heritage of Lviv, a city of 700,000 people whose centre is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. AFP
In the western Ukrainian city's Market Square, only a trident can be seen sticking out from a statue of Neptune -- the Roman god of the seas -- that is entirely covered in a plastic sheeting. Andriy Salyuk, head of the Society for the Protection of Monuments, is the driving force behind this movement. AFP
Workers move the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin of the Bohorodchany Iconostasis in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum as part of safety preparations in the event of an attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The doors of the museum have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on 24 February. AP
Workers at the rare manuscripts and old printed books department of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum store them in cardboard boxes to reduce the risk of damage. UNESCO said it is “gravely concerned” about damage caused by Russia’s invasion forces in the cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv and called for the protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage, including the country’s seven World Heritage sites. AP
Workers move a piece of the Bohorodchany Iconostasis in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum. Ukraine's foreign ministry had previously said that around 25 paintings by celebrated folk artist Maria Prymachenko had been destroyed at a museum in Ivankiv following a Russian attack. AP
People cover the windows Museum of Ethnography with metal plates in Lviv. AP
Busts of Soviet iconography are stored in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv.<br />The International Council of Museums has called on the Ukrainian public to help protect cultural heritage, saying in a statement that it "invites members of civil society to reach out to their local museums to assist them, if possible, with the ways and means to protect their buildings and collections." AP