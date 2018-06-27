1/10 France and Denmark played out a goalless draw with both teams qualifying for the knockout round at the expense of Australia and Peru. AFP France and Denmark played out a goalless draw with both teams qualifying for the knockout round...

2/10 Denmark will face Croatia in the next round, with France taking on Argentina. AFP

3/10 Veteran Australia striker Tim Cahill missed out on a chance to become just the fifth player to score in four different World Cups after coming off the bench in a 2-0 defeat to Peru. AFP

4/10 The victory was Peru's first World Cup win in 36 years. AFP

5/10 Ivan Perisic scored the winner in the 90th minute of a 2-1 victory for Croatia over Iceland. AFP

6/10 Iceland made World Cup history by becoming the smallest nation in terms of population to have ever qualified for the World Cup finals. The Icelandic team held Argentina to a draw in their first group stage match, but were unable to avoid defeat against Nigeria and Croatia. AFP

7/10 Croatia have stormed into the knockout stages of the World Cup after winning all of their group stage games. AFP

8/10 Lionel Messi opened the scoring as Argentina took on Nigeria in a must-win match for both teams. AFP

9/10 Victor Moses scored a penalty to equalise, but Nigeria were unable to hang on in the face of a relentless Argentina team. A draw would have seen the Super Eagles go through, but Argentina scored via Marcos Rojo in the 86th minute to qualify. AFP