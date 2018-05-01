1/10 She was seen shaking a leg, as well as wrestling it out, with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan. She was seen shaking a leg, as well as wrestling it out, with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's...

2/10 Paired with Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma played an asipring wedding planner in Band Baaja Baarat. Paired with Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma played an asipring wedding planner in Band Baaja Baarat.

3/10 Anushka made her debut with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where she played Shah Rukh Khan's wife. Anushka made her debut with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where she played Shah Rukh...

4/10 Conflicted and flawed are what would define her character in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Conflicted and flawed are what would define her character in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

5/10 She played a journalist opposite Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's PK, with abandon. She played a journalist opposite Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's PK, with abandon.

6/10 One can't forget her role of a friendly ghost in her home production Phillauri. One can't forget her role of a friendly ghost in her home production Phillauri.

7/10 In her latest production, however, Anushka played a not-so-friendly ghost in Pari. In her latest production, however, Anushka played a not-so-friendly ghost in Pari.

8/10 Her maiden production boasted of a bare-it-all performance from Sharma in NH10. Her maiden production boasted of a bare-it-all performance from Sharma in NH10.

9/10 Out of the three big ticket films she has done with SRK, the most polarising was Jab Harry Met Sejal. Out of the three big ticket films she has done with SRK, the most polarising was Jab Harry Met...