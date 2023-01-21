Photos

Anupam Kher on Mary Kom unveiling Shiv Shastri Balboa poster: 'Wanted the poster to be released by a national icon'

Says Anupam Kher, visibly humbled by Mary Kom's simplicity of personal and her uninhibited laughter. 'Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.'

FP Staff January 21, 2023 16:33:07 IST
MC Mary Kom unveiled the posters of Shiv Shastri Balboa, an inspirational film of a common man with uncommon adventures starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi at Actor Prepares.
1/4
MC Mary Kom unveiled the posters of Shiv Shastri Balboa, an inspirational film of a common man with uncommon adventures starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi at Actor Prepares.
Anupam Kher and Mary Kom, both ardent admirers of each other, spoke of acting and boxing. Mary Kom taught Kher a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring.
2/4
Anupam Kher and Mary Kom, both ardent admirers of each other, spoke of acting and boxing. Mary Kom taught Kher a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring.
Said Anupam Kher, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She loves the fast game and hates ad film retakes. And admits that with ease. She is the pride of India.”
3/4
Said Anupam Kher, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She loves the fast game and hates ad film retakes. And admits that with ease. She is the pride of India.”
Says Anupam Kher, visibly humbled by Mary Kom’s simplicity of personal and her uninhibited laughter. “Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.” Added Anupam Kher, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn.
4/4
Says Anupam Kher, visibly humbled by Mary Kom’s simplicity of personal and her uninhibited laughter. “Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.” Added Anupam Kher, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn.