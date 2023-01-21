Anupam Kher on Mary Kom unveiling Shiv Shastri Balboa poster: 'Wanted the poster to be released by a national icon'
Says Anupam Kher, visibly humbled by Mary Kom's simplicity of personal and her uninhibited laughter. 'Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.'
1/4
MC Mary Kom unveiled the posters of Shiv Shastri Balboa, an inspirational film of a common man with uncommon adventures starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi at Actor Prepares.
2/4
Anupam Kher and Mary Kom, both ardent admirers of each other, spoke of acting and boxing. Mary Kom taught Kher a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring.
3/4
Said Anupam Kher, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She loves the fast game and hates ad film retakes. And admits that with ease. She is the pride of India.”
4/4
Says Anupam Kher, visibly humbled by Mary Kom’s simplicity of personal and her uninhibited laughter. “Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.” Added Anupam Kher, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn.