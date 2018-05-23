1/6 Smoke billows out of burning vehicles after a protest demanding closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin turned violent on Tuesday. PTI Smoke billows out of burning vehicles after a protest demanding closure of Vedanta's Sterlite...

2/6 The violent anti-Sterlite protest entered the 100th day on Tuesday as vehicles were burned on the streets. PTI

3/6 Police personnel tackles the agitators at Tuticorin. The police opened fire on Tuesday, and nine protesters were killed. The Tamil Nadu government ordered a judicial inquiry into the police firing. PTI

4/6 Thousands of agitators march through the streets. They insisted on taking out a rally to the district collectorate, after they were denied permission to march towards the copper smelter plant. PTI

5/6 Agitators march through the streets next to the burning barricades. Ten people, including two women, were killed when police opened fire on rampaging protestors. PTI