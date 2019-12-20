1/8 Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists and others defying prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Violence erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar, and hundreds were detained across the country. Firstpost/Mayank Goel Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of...

2/8 Authorities resorted to barricading and a clampdown on mobile services, including an unprecedented one in Delhi, while protesters also faced tear gas shelling and police batons at some places including in Uttar Pradesh, where incidents of arson and stone-pelting gave the protests a violent colour. PTI

3/8 Reports also emerged on Thursday evening that two people had died of injuries sustained in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru. The protests turned violent in the city in the afternoon. PTI

4/8 Mangaluru Police commissioner Dr Harsha reportedly said that police had to open fire when a strong mob of 7,000 people "attacked personnel". Addressing the media after the incident, he said that the unruly mob attacked police with weapons and also tried to torch the Bundar Police station in Mangaluru. PTI

5/8 For a change, denizens of the fast-paced financial capital, who value their time over everything else, came out to protest against the controversial legislation. Firstpost/Natasha Trivedi

6/8 As protests against the CAA turning violent across the country hogged headlines, no untoward incident took place at the August Kranti Maidan during the three hours of agitation. Firstpost/ Manasi Chandu

7/8 Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said. PTI