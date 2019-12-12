1/8 The anger in the North East states against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, showed no signs of abating on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, which was marked by large-scale protests and lockdowns. PTI The anger in the North East states against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, showed no signs...

2/8 A day before the divisive legislation is tabled in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House), normal life was paralysed in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley during the shutdown, led by the All Assam Students' Union and the North East Students' Organisation (NESO). Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious bill. PTI A day before the divisive legislation is tabled in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House), normal life was...

3/8 Incidents of tyre burning and vandalism were reported in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, as protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails at a police vehicle damaging it in Mawlai area, East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner MW Nongbri told PTI. PTI Incidents of tyre burning and vandalism were reported in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, as...

4/8 Train services across Assam were affected as picketers blocked the tracks, a spokesperson for the Railways said. Examinations were shelved and rescheduled by universities because of the bandh. PTI Train services across Assam were affected as picketers blocked the tracks, a spokesperson for the...

5/8 Educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and markets were closed while public and private vehicles were off the roads in most places of Arunachal Pradesh in response to the strike called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU). PTI Educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and markets were closed while public...

6/8 The All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) observed a total shutdown in the state from 3 am to 6 pm, with the organisation warning that it would intensify its agitation if the bill was not immediately withdrawn. PTI The All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) observed a total shutdown in the state from 3 am to 6 pm,...

7/8 Agitators engaged in scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Assam when they were prevented from moving forward, police sources said. In Dibrugarh district, bandh supporters clashed with CISF personnel. PTI Agitators engaged in scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in...