1/5 At least 60 artists from various parts of the country on Sunday vented their anger against CAA-NRC-NPR on canvas at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district. The protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, the Secular Art Movement of Maharashtra, the Artist Rises for India and local activists in solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi. PTI

2/5 A day after attempts were made by some groups to call off the anti-CAA protest at Nagpada in Mumbai, the stir, which has now come to be known as "Mumbai Bagh", entered its eighth day on Sunday. The demonstration mostly consisted of women.

3/5 Resistance against the contentious law spread across Punjab as people held placards and raised slogans during a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR), in Amritsar on Sunday. PTI

4/5 All Assam Students Union (AASU) activists formed a human chain to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati on Saturday. Around 2,000 people participated in the protest and blocked the area, shouting slogans against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. AP