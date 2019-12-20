1/5 Massive protest broke out in Old Delhi's Jama Masjid area soon after the afternoon prayers. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army also joined the protest march despite denial of permission from police. Firstpost/ Md Meharban Massive protest broke out in Old Delhi's Jama Masjid area soon after the afternoon prayers....

Carrying tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners, thousands of people rallied in the national capital on Friday to continue their stir against the amended citizenship law.

Bhim Army said police first tried to detain Azad at Jama Masjid and later near Daryaganj, but he managed to get away both the times. Before giving the police a slip, he was heard raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

In the national capital, additional security arrangements were made in view of the Friday prayers and prohibitory orders were imposed in sensitive areas, still many gathered to protest against the citizenship law.