1/6
Hannah John-Kamen (left) plays the antagonist Ghost in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael Douglas essays the role of Dr Hank Pym in the film. Both the actors were seen attending the film's premiere at Disneyland, Paris. Instagram/ @marvelstudios
Hannah John-Kamen (left) plays the antagonist Ghost in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael...
2/6
Paul Rudd (right) and Evangeline Lilly (left) play the titular roles of Ant-Man and the Wasp respectively in the film. Instagram/ @marvelstudios
Paul Rudd (right) and Evangeline Lilly (left) play the titular roles of Ant-Man and the Wasp...
3/6
Paul Rudd poses with the fans at the premiere of the film in Disneyland, Paris. Instagram/ @marvelstudios
Paul Rudd poses with the fans at the premiere of the film in Disneyland, Paris. Instagram/...
4/6
The team of Ant-Man and the Wasp present at the Disneyland premiere. Instagram/@marvelstudios
The team of Ant-Man and the Wasp present at the Disneyland premiere. Instagram/@marvelstudios
5/6
From left: Hannah Jane-Kamen, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas pose for fans at the event. Facebook
From left: Hannah Jane-Kamen, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas pose for fans at...
6/6
Inside the movie theatre just ahead of the film's premiere. Facebook
Inside the movie theatre just ahead of the film's premiere. Facebook