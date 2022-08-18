Anger, discontent, sorrow: Kashmiri Pandit's killing sparks huge protest
The recent death of yet another Kashmiri Pandit has enraged people in the Valley who have been protesting against the relocation of Kashmiri Pandits in the wake of targeted killings. The victim, Sunil Kumar was shot dead at an apple orchard in Chotigam village on Tuesday morning
Kashmiri Pandits held a massive protest against the killing of their community member on Tuesday. According to several media reports, the victim, Sunil Kumar, was shot dead in an apple orchard in Chotipora area in the Shopian district while his brother was left injured. PTI
The protestors demanded that Pandits of Kashmir should be relocated to Jammu in the wake of targeted killings. Hundreds of Pandits posted in the Kashmir Valley have been protesting for the past three months for their relocation to safer areas in Jammu. PTI
Locals gather outside the home of Sunil Kumar in Chotigam village. AFP
People gather near the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Protestors raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Justice for KPs' relocation', protestors blocked the Tawi bridge in Jammu. ANI
Security forces guard the house of Sunil Kumar, who is survived by his wife and three daughters. According to a Times of India report, the village of Chotigam is predominately inhabited by Kashmiri Pandits who chose to stay behind in the Valley during the 1990s. AFP
Kashmiri Muslim villagers sit outside Sunil Kumar's house. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his grief over the recent killing. Jammu Kashmir National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah also condemned the death of Sunil Kumar. AP