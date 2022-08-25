Photos

Anger and Agitation: Hyderabad remains on edge over T Raja Singh's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

T Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad was followed by massive protests across Hyderabad. Protesters demanded action against the now suspended Bharatiya Janta Party MLA, who was arrested for a few hours before he was granted bail

FP Staff August 25, 2022 12:55:15 IST
People stage a protest against Telangana&#8217;s Bhartiya Janta Party MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. T Raja was arrested on Tuesday after a case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments. However, he was soon granted a bail. PTI
1/6
Police intervene during protests against T Raja in Telangana. The BJP MLA was suspended from party ranks within hours of his arrest. BJP clarified that his views are contrary to the party&#8217;s position on such matters. PTI
2/6
Security beefed up at Hyderabad&#8217;s Char Minar in the wake of massive protests against T Raja for making controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. Petrol pumps, schools and most shops in Hyderadad have been shut to avoid any untoward incident. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter
3/6
Locals hold the national flag during a protest against T Raja. PTI
4/6
Police try to maintain law and order in Telangana during protests. Many protesters attempted to march towards Raja Singh&#8217;s neighbourhood on Wednesday. PTI
5/6
Protests against T Raja continued through the night in Hyderabad. Protesters demanded action against T Raja after he was granted bail. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter
6/6
