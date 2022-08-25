Anger and Agitation: Hyderabad remains on edge over T Raja Singh's remarks on Prophet Muhammad
T Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad was followed by massive protests across Hyderabad. Protesters demanded action against the now suspended Bharatiya Janta Party MLA, who was arrested for a few hours before he was granted bail
People stage a protest against Telangana’s Bhartiya Janta Party MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. T Raja was arrested on Tuesday after a case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments. However, he was soon granted a bail. PTI
Police intervene during protests against T Raja in Telangana. The BJP MLA was suspended from party ranks within hours of his arrest. BJP clarified that his views are contrary to the party’s position on such matters. PTI
Security beefed up at Hyderabad’s Char Minar in the wake of massive protests against T Raja for making controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. Petrol pumps, schools and most shops in Hyderadad have been shut to avoid any untoward incident. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter
Locals hold the national flag during a protest against T Raja. PTI
Police try to maintain law and order in Telangana during protests. Many protesters attempted to march towards Raja Singh’s neighbourhood on Wednesday. PTI
Protests against T Raja continued through the night in Hyderabad. Protesters demanded action against T Raja after he was granted bail. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter