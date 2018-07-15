1/7 Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon title after beating Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3. AP Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon title after beating Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3. AP

In the first match of the day, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continued their semi-final contest which had to be cut short on Friday, after Kevin Anderson played out the second longest match in Wimbledon history against John Isner. AP

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic followed suit, testing each other's endurance in a match that lasted longer than five hours. AP

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious after successfully breaking Nadal's serve in the fifth set, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8. Djokovic will take on Kevin Anderson in the final on Sunday. AP

Angelique Kerber took on Serena Williams in the women's singles final, in a repeat of the 2016 final. Serena Williams won in 2016, but Kerber successfully turned the tables on the seven-time Wimbledon winner. AP

Serena had defied expectations by reaching the final after being out of action for the better part of a year on maternity leave. Williams dropped only one set on her way to the final, and many expected her to cap her sensational return with a Grand Slam win in a tournament she has dominated over her career. Unfortunately, Angelique Kerber was not in the mood for sentimentality. AP