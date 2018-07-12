1/6 Angelique Kerber played Jelena Ostapenko in the first match of the afternoon. Ostapenko and Kerber were the two highest seeded players remaining in the women's singles tournament. AP Angelique Kerber played Jelena Ostapenko in the first match of the afternoon. Ostapenko and...

The match was neck and neck for the first few games, but Ostapenko was ultimately unable to keep up with Kerber's pace, losing 6-3 in the first set.

Kerber began the second set strongly, winning the first three games to take the score to 3-0. Ostapenko attempted to stage a comeback, but was quickly seen off by the experienced German.

Serena came into the semi-final match against Julia Goerges with a point to prove, and the American got straight to work. Goerges fought back valiantly in the first few games, but soon succumbed to the pressure as Serena won the first set 6-2.

Serena was relentless as she worked away at the German, tirelessly winning back every single point she lost. From the very outset, Goerges looked rattled, and Serena won the second set 6-4, in spite of Goerges' efforts to stay in the match.