Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Alaya F lit up Kartik Aaryan's 32nd birthday bash
Kartik Aaryan’s 32nd birthday bash was a star-studded event indeed, and the star made a heroic entry in his swanky McLaren GT.
Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on November 22, and as expected, the star of the year threw a lavish birthday bash to celebrate the occasion. He made a grand entry in his swanky McLaren GT that was gifted to him by Bhushan Kumar post the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The stage was lit with one star entry after another. It seems the theme of the party was white. The birthday boy and almost all the ladies flaunted the color with elan. Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday looked lovely in a white dress. The two did Pati Patni Aur Woh together.
Disha Patani also flaunted her white dress with aplomb and charm. The actress has acted in films like Malang, MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, and Ek Villain Returns.
Vaani Kapoor wore something rather unusual and unique for the birthday bash. She has been receiving a lot of praises for her performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
And here was her leading man from that film, Ayushmann Khurrana. He ditched the white colour and arrived in full style and sass in a black jacket and grey shirt. The ensemble was completed by a pair of black shades. He’s gearing up for An Action Hero that releases on December 2.
The ravishing Alaya F, who co-stars with Aaryan in Freddy, beamed like a ray of sunshine in a white dress that made her look absolutely stunning.
Bhushan Kumar seems to be on a film-producing spree. He gave us the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year.