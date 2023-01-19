Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, pose with the family
Both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were looking ravishing and so was the entire Ambani family. Nita Ambani could be seen thanking the paparazzi with folded hands. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have got engaged at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, the entire family posed for the shutterbugs.
Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.<br /> attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, as well as École Mondiale World School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. She learned Indian classical dancing at Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Shree Nibha Arts is a Mumbai-based dance academy with a 25-year history.