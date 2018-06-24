1/4 BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Saturday to address a rally to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP president called Syama Prasad Mookerjee an inspiration for the entire country, particularly the youth. PTI BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Saturday to address a rally to mark the martyrdom...

2/4 The BJP chief's visit came a few days after the party pulled support from PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's government. Shah reviewed the party's preparedness ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. PTI The BJP chief's visit came a few days after the party pulled support from PDP leader Mehbooba...

3/4 Amit Shah addressed a public meeting and said his party will never allow the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of the country. He lashed out at Congress leaders and said that they can take hundreds of births but the BJP won't allow Kashmir to be disintegrated from India. Twitter/@AmitShah Amit Shah addressed a public meeting and said his party will never allow the separation of Jammu...