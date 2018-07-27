1/5
BJP president Amit Shah visited Allahabad on Friday to take stock of the arrangements for the Kumbh Mela 2019. His itinerary was packed with temple visits and religious functions. Twitter@AmitShah
2/5
Shah visited Maujgiri Ghat for ‘ganga aarti’ and ‘bhasma aarti’. Twitter@AmitShah
3/5
Shah's visit came amid growing demand from ascetics as well as party leaders to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, and a day before Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Lucknow. PTI
4/5
He then visited the Bade Hanuman temple and Juna Akhara. Twitter@AmitShah
5/5
Allahabad is preparing for a grand Kumbh-2019. Just three days ago, the Yogi Adityanath government cleared the proposal to build infrastructure on the land available with the four Akharas in Allahabad with an investment of about Rs 5 crore. Twitter@AmitShah
